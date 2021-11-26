Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) will report sales of $1.58 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.54 billion. Waste Connections posted sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full-year sales of $6.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.12 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.50 billion to $6.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

WCN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.88.

WCN stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $137.28. 357,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,731. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $97.02 and a 1 year high of $138.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.70. The stock has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 41.26%.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $172,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at about $482,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 121.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 69,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 37,880 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 85.1% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

