Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Director Sells $125,132.00 in Stock

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Director Thomas E. Dalum sold 5,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $125,132.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of WSBF stock opened at $21.47 on Friday. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.47 and a 12 month high of $22.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.18. The company has a market cap of $535.16 million, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.31.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.18. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $67.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waterstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,847,036 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,846,000 after buying an additional 51,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,323 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after buying an additional 26,399 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 25.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,534 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after buying an additional 70,092 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 7.7% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 226,125 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after buying an additional 16,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial during the third quarter valued at $4,509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

