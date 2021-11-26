Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 632,938 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,157 shares during the period. Watsco makes up 1.2% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 1.63% of Watsco worth $167,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Watsco during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the second quarter worth $102,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 43.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 38.0% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

WSO opened at $308.40 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.25 and a 1-year high of $309.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $287.15 and a 200-day moving average of $285.13.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.07. Watsco had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.11%.

Separately, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.33.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

