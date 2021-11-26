WealthTrust Axiom LLC Buys 5,825 Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned 0.06% of Tupperware Brands worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares in the last quarter. Kylin Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,750,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Tupperware Brands by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 86,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 11,946 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,627,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $2,166,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

TUP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tupperware Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

NYSE:TUP traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,859. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.60. The company has a market capitalization of $765.95 million, a P/E ratio of 54.37 and a beta of 2.78. Tupperware Brands Co. has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $38.59.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $376.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.70 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 0.93%. Tupperware Brands’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

