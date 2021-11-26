WealthTrust Axiom LLC Cuts Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 93,324 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,932,886,000 after buying an additional 51,786,710 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,629,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,838,227,000 after buying an additional 4,633,131 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,338,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,815,863,000 after buying an additional 4,669,566 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,691,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $776,527,000 after buying an additional 2,343,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 0.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,391,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $610,970,000 after purchasing an additional 210,526 shares during the period.

Get General Electric alerts:

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.18.

GE stock traded down $6.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.84. 123,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,439,041. General Electric has a 52 week low of $79.68 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.02, a P/E/G ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.54%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.