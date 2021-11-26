WealthTrust Axiom LLC Has $8.36 Million Holdings in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,471,662 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,423 shares during the period. Evolution Petroleum makes up 2.8% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned 4.39% of Evolution Petroleum worth $8,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 556,137 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 104,337 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,232 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 114,433 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,212,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 794.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 626,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 556,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EPM. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Evolution Petroleum from $6.00 to $7.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NYSEAMERICAN:EPM traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,134. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $6.74. The company has a market capitalization of $165.46 million, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Evolution Petroleum had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 14.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evolution Petroleum Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -272.70%.

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

