WealthTrust Axiom LLC Lowers Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock traded down $1.49 on Friday, hitting $53.94. 292,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,956,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $232.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $57.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.87 and its 200 day moving average is $55.36.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,170 shares of company stock worth $3,578,996 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KO has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

