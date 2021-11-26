WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 12,000 Shares of CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC decreased its position in shares of CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in CSI Compressco were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCLP. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 8.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 12,541 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CSI Compressco by 20.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 15,687 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CSI Compressco in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CSI Compressco in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 33,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

Get CSI Compressco alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CCLP remained flat at $$1.31 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 65,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,742. The company has a market capitalization of $181.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.39. CSI Compressco LP has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average is $1.59.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). The business had revenue of $71.29 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSI Compressco LP will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.99%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised CSI Compressco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

CSI Compressco Profile

CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP).

Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.