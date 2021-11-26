WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 125 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC decreased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Novartis comprises about 1.0% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 85.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 169,219 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,687,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,208,000 after acquiring an additional 12,864 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 944.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 20,182 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 77.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 14.3% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.83. The company had a trading volume of 37,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,007. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $81.01 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.84 and its 200-day moving average is $88.12. The stock has a market cap of $180.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

