WealthTrust Axiom LLC Trims Position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lessened its stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Triumph Group by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Triumph Group by 13,098.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Triumph Group by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Triumph Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Triumph Group by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TGI stock traded down $2.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.84. The company had a trading volume of 11,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,047. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.25. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 3.11. Triumph Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $24.53.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.88 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. Triumph Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TGI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

