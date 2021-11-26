Weber (NYSE:WEBR) vs. Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Financial Review

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) and Traeger (NYSE:COOK) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.5% of Weber shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Traeger shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Weber and Traeger, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weber 0 4 3 0 2.43 Traeger 0 1 9 0 2.90

Weber currently has a consensus price target of $19.25, indicating a potential upside of 36.72%. Traeger has a consensus price target of $28.22, indicating a potential upside of 105.70%. Given Traeger’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Traeger is more favorable than Weber.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Weber and Traeger’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weber $1.53 billion 2.65 $88.41 million N/A N/A Traeger $545.77 million 2.96 $31.60 million N/A N/A

Weber has higher revenue and earnings than Traeger.

Profitability

This table compares Weber and Traeger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weber N/A N/A N/A Traeger -7.85% -2.85% -1.39%

Summary

Weber beats Traeger on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weber

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

About Traeger

Traeger Inc. provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

