Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) by 40.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,645 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGF. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 91.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 14,509 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the second quarter worth $254,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the second quarter worth $580,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 106.1% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 106.9% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 149,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 77,106 shares during the last quarter. 25.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MGF opened at $4.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.37. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $4.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.0264 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%.

About MFS Government Markets Income Trust

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

