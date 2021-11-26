Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $118,000 Position in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRNE. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 59.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 80.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 40.0% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $100,000. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kim Janda sold 42,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $339,703.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SRNE shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

SRNE stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.86. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.19. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $17.25.

Sorrento Therapeutics Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

