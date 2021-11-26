Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $211,000 Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 7.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Hershey by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

HSY opened at $180.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.04 and a 200 day moving average of $176.13. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $143.58 and a fifty-two week high of $183.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

In other Hershey news, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $308,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $26,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,971 shares of company stock valued at $5,847,505 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.