Wedbush Securities Inc. Invests $204,000 in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 120,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth $608,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,989,000 after purchasing an additional 68,794 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth $191,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total transaction of $54,937.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $255,476.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CLH opened at $110.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.83. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.50 and a 12-month high of $118.89.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $951.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.00 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLH. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. CJS Securities raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.63.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

