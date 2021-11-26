Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $30.94 Million Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 503,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $30,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOYA. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $64.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.46 and a 52-week high of $70.98.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 4.25%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.90.

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,002,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,355,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.