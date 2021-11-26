Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $34.82 Million Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 740,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,729 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $34,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 247.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 911,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,008,000 after acquiring an additional 649,339 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,138,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,689,000 after acquiring an additional 541,881 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 644,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,713,000 after buying an additional 255,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 670,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,881,000 after buying an additional 209,206 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,062,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,951,000 after buying an additional 208,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Shares of POR opened at $50.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.41. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $40.14 and a twelve month high of $52.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.94 and a 200-day moving average of $49.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.19%.

In related news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $264,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,436.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on POR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.