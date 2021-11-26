Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $42.81 Million Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 102,283 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $42,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the second quarter worth $412,419,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 42.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,289,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,665 shares during the last quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Entergy by 1,688.4% in the second quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. now owns 722,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,696,000 after purchasing an additional 682,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 84.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,266,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,284,000 after purchasing an additional 581,569 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Entergy in the second quarter worth $45,062,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy stock opened at $106.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $115.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.59.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

ETR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.86.

In related news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $47,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.