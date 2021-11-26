Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 45,974 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 800,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,974 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $29,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KHC. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $35.19 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $31.60 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 85.56%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

