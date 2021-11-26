Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 55,393 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,506 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 55,393 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.41% of Signature Bank worth $59,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,168,000 after purchasing an additional 27,280 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,930,000. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,342,000 after purchasing an additional 37,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBNY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.20.

SBNY stock opened at $339.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $301.70 and a 200-day moving average of $266.49. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $111.36 and a 12-month high of $342.03.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. The company had revenue of $512.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

