Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Wayfair (W)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Wayfair (NYSE: W) in the last few weeks:

11/15/2021 – Wayfair was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/8/2021 – Wayfair had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $200.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $225.00 to $200.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $337.00 to $301.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $300.00 to $290.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $415.00 to $360.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $285.00 to $250.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $380.00 to $321.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/25/2021 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $360.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Wayfair was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Wayfair was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $330.00.

10/7/2021 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $380.00 to $355.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

W traded up $5.29 on Friday, reaching $284.61. The stock had a trading volume of 24,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,967. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.28 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $254.88 and a 200-day moving average of $281.55. The company has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 364.89 and a beta of 2.92.

Get Wayfair Inc alerts:

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.92, for a total transaction of $182,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 3,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $1,017,649.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 20,763 shares of company stock valued at $5,159,974. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 18.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,108,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,228 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 195.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,290,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,692 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,813,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,771,000 after purchasing an additional 108,291 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 8.0% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,828,000 after purchasing an additional 202,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 9.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,979,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,672,000 after purchasing an additional 163,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.