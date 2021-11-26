Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMK. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Weis Markets during the first quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Weis Markets by 72.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Weis Markets by 19.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Weis Markets by 410.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Weis Markets by 27.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. 39.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMK stock opened at $64.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.19. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.75 and a 1 year high of $66.95.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 2.55%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Weis Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

