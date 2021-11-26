Welch & Forbes LLC Acquires New Shares in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textron stock opened at $75.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.63. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.36 and a twelve month high of $78.13.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.35%.

Several brokerages have commented on TXT. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

