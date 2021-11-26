Welch & Forbes LLC Acquires New Shares in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Textron stock opened at $75.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.63. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.36 and a twelve month high of $78.13.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.35%.
Several brokerages have commented on TXT. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.
About Textron
Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.
