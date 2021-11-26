WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.67

Shares of WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.67 and last traded at C$5.74, with a volume of 305731 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.81.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Echelon Wealth Partners started coverage on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WELL Health Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.72.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.36.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

