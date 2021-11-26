Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $20.83 Million Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 140,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,767 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $20,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NXST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 202.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.22, for a total value of $385,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 49,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total value of $8,376,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 274,524 shares of company stock worth $46,552,952 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $160.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.73. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.37 and a twelve month high of $171.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.75.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.23. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NXST shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.60.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.