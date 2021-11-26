Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Holdings in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in National Western Life Group were worth $19,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NWLI. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 36.0% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 62,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after acquiring an additional 16,419 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in National Western Life Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,495,000 after buying an additional 7,865 shares during the last quarter. Axar Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in National Western Life Group in the second quarter worth $1,481,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in National Western Life Group by 38.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,314,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in National Western Life Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,832,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NWLI opened at $226.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.99. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.00 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.14 million, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. National Western Life Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.68%.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The Domestic Insurance Operations segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

