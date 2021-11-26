Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 87,992 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,052 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 87,992 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.05% of CRH worth $19,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 2.7% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 7.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 98.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 7.2% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 6.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 4.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH stock opened at $51.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.29. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $39.08 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.39.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

