Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 36,463 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $21,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 241.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,237,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $481,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,848 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,496,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,596,000 after purchasing an additional 63,665 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 8.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,063,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $158,212,000 after purchasing an additional 86,721 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 74.2% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 775,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,440,000 after purchasing an additional 330,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 291.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 756,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,598,000 after purchasing an additional 563,488 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $163.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.64. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $137.66 and a 52-week high of $175.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.53 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.64) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -56.92%.

In other RenaissanceRe news, CFO Robert Qutub purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $144.14 per share, with a total value of $490,076.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Henry Klehm III sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $201,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 23,340 shares of company stock worth $3,365,065. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.38.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

