Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,211 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,427,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,353,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,724 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 260,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after acquiring an additional 12,156 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 24,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $3.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.07. 341,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,362,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $27.28 and a 52-week high of $52.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

