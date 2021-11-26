WESPAC Advisors LLC Acquires 15,570 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 140.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,570 shares during the period. Nucor accounts for approximately 1.6% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 100.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nucor in the second quarter valued at $47,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 23.5% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at $54,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NUE traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.33. 57,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,315,990. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $47.94 and a one year high of $128.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 22.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.69%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.42.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

