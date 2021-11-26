WESPAC Advisors LLC Acquires 7,940 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 152.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,161 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,940 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HNP Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 151,000 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $15,962,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 176.1% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 82,334 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $8,704,000 after purchasing an additional 22,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.20.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.81. 53,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,211,359. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.93 and a 1 year high of $141.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.20 and a 200 day moving average of $115.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

In related news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,957 shares of company stock valued at $657,868 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.