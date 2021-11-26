WESPAC Advisors LLC Has $1.55 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 161.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,429 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth $327,248,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 283.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,455,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,350 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 256.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,537,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,756 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Eaton by 473.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 908,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,642,000 after purchasing an additional 750,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its position in Eaton by 63.0% in the second quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 1,610,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,646,000 after purchasing an additional 622,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.88.

Shares of ETN stock traded down $4.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.02. 8,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.25. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $113.79 and a 52 week high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.03%.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

