WESPAC Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 145.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 47,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period.

ICVT stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.83. 307,859 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.46. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $58.18.

