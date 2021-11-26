WESPAC Advisors LLC Takes Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,307 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. WT Wealth Management lifted its position in Intuit by 8.0% in the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Intuit by 5.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,079,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Intuit by 27.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 93.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Intuit by 8.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,002,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

INTU traded down $4.50 on Friday, hitting $679.50. The company had a trading volume of 11,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,198. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $590.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $531.99. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $345.01 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.07.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 2,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.53, for a total value of $1,137,435.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,222.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,191 shares of company stock valued at $49,736,475. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Intuit from $710.00 to $802.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.35.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

