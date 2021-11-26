Western Asset Premier Bond Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:WEA)

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 8.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:WEA traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $14.01. 7,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,019. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.46. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $14.87.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 147.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 14,169 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 70.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 4.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 8,354 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

