Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Lifted to Buy at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $75.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $55.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WDC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Digital from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.91.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $59.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $44.45 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.71. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.56.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. Western Digital had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Digital will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 6,614.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

