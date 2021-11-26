William A. Zartler Acquires 15,000 Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Stock

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) CEO William A. Zartler purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:SOI opened at $7.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.61. The stock has a market cap of $325.26 million, a P/E ratio of -64.73 and a beta of 1.78. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $49.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.97 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -381.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 9,898 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 140,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 27,539 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 92,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the period. 50.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

