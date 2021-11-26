William Blair Begins Coverage on Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC)

William Blair started coverage on shares of Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Solo Brands’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DTC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

Get Solo Brands alerts:

NYSE:DTC opened at $16.80 on Monday. Solo Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39.

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.