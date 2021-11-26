William Kelly Jones Sells 12,885 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $891,126.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of MXL opened at $68.91 on Friday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $72.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -459.37, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.65 and a 200-day moving average of $48.63.
MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $229.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.76 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. MaxLinear’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXL. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in MaxLinear by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MaxLinear Company Profile
MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.
