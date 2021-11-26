William Kelly Jones Sells 12,885 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $891,126.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of MXL opened at $68.91 on Friday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $72.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -459.37, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.65 and a 200-day moving average of $48.63.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $229.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.76 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. MaxLinear’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on MaxLinear from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXL. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in MaxLinear by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

