WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $49.64

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.64 and traded as low as $48.38. WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $48.52, with a volume of 8,233 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 9.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,253,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,140,000 after purchasing an additional 192,298 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,599,000 after acquiring an additional 20,489 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after acquiring an additional 106,950 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 139,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after acquiring an additional 12,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

