WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 29,330 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 374,759 shares.The stock last traded at $61.20 and had previously closed at $63.53.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.40 and its 200-day moving average is $61.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 77,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 2,925.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 19,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 19,016 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the first quarter worth $1,418,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 78,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,496 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

