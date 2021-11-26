Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $275.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.04% from the company’s previous close.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.11.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $277.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,543.69, a PEG ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Workday has a 52-week low of $209.53 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $275.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Workday will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 298,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total transaction of $75,009,517.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 15,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.96, for a total transaction of $4,274,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 619,841 shares of company stock valued at $162,862,156. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 43.8% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

