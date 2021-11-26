Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.60.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XEBEF shares. Raymond James downgraded Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Desjardins upped their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of XEBEF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.31. 24,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,964. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.91. Xebec Adsorption has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

About Xebec Adsorption

Xebec Adsorption, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of environmentally responsible purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. It operates through the following segments: Systems, Service, and Infrastructure. The System segment provides renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and renewable hydrogen for a variety of applications, from fuel cells to fossil fuel replacement applications for low carbon transportation fuels.

