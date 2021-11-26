Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Receives $44.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XENE. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of XENE stock opened at $28.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.98 and its 200 day moving average is $20.85. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $36.42.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.86% and a negative return on equity of 28.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 17,557 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $550,060.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $45,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 551.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

