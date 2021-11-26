Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $6.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AUY. National Bank of Canada raised Yamana Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.40 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Yamana Gold from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.26.

AUY stock opened at $4.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.44. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $6.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.46.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

