Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) CTO Sells $152,793.85 in Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $152,793.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sam Eaton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Sam Eaton sold 4,085 shares of Yelp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $147,631.90.

Shares of YELP opened at $35.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 76.34 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.06 and a 200 day moving average of $38.52. Yelp Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.87 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 3.79%. Yelp’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on YELP shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Yelp in the second quarter worth $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Yelp in the second quarter worth $43,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 63.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

