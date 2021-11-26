Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) to Post $1.82 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.87. Bio-Techne posted earnings per share of $1.62 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full year earnings of $7.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.76 to $7.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.80 to $9.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bio-Techne.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $257.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share.

TECH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH traded up $4.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $481.07. 1,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,118. Bio-Techne has a 12-month low of $296.00 and a 12-month high of $543.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $501.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $472.96. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.56%.

In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total transaction of $252,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total value of $347,702.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,601,419 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 14.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,228,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,354,260,000 after acquiring an additional 654,082 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,733,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,680,902,000 after acquiring an additional 21,019 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 35.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,215,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,374,000 after acquiring an additional 319,530 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.0% in the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,086,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $489,041,000 after acquiring an additional 20,929 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 30.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,935,000 after acquiring an additional 172,930 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

