Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Will Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.96. Fox Factory posted earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $4.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.73 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Fox Factory by 7.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 140,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,648,000 after acquiring an additional 10,261 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $692,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Fox Factory by 22.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 0.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 638,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $659,000.

Shares of FOXF stock traded down $7.78 on Friday, hitting $175.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,340. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.89. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $85.29 and a twelve month high of $190.29.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

