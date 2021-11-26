Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) to Announce -$0.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) will report earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Glaukos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.32). Glaukos posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1,650%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.40). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.73 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

GKOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens upgraded Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glaukos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.90.

GKOS traded down $3.04 on Friday, hitting $45.50. The company had a trading volume of 351,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,325. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -53.53 and a beta of 1.66. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $42.69 and a 12-month high of $99.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Glaukos by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Glaukos by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

