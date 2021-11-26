Zacks: Analysts Expect BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Will Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. BJ’s Wholesale Club posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BJ’s Wholesale Club.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 97.54% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.62.

In other news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $603,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 10,882 shares of company stock worth $658,629 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,570,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191,567 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 111.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,790,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,321,000 after purchasing an additional 945,508 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 679.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,061,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,499,000 after purchasing an additional 925,238 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,784,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,483,000 after purchasing an additional 863,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13,280.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 782,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,988,000 after purchasing an additional 776,896 shares in the last quarter.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.38. 44,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,663,014. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.47. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $36.07 and a one year high of $74.09.

About BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

